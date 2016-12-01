On the trail again to Alum Cave

× Expand Bob Carr photo Alum Cave Bluffs.

A two-year effort to restore Alum Cave Trail, one of the most popular hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is now wrapping up.

Started in May 2015, the project required regular trail closures as crews worked to improve overall trail safety and protect the natural resources along the way. Workers repaired historic cable and handrail systems, reinforced hanging trail sections, reduced trail braiding, and improved drainage to prevent further erosion. As of press time, it’s expected the work will be completed by the end of November.

The five-mile Alum Cave Trail is one of several trails available to reach Mount LeConte, the park’s third-highest peak.

Friends of the Smokies’ Trails Forever program funded the project. Learn more about Trails Forever at friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever.