Step into the world of butterflies

Experience the magic of butterflies up close with the special Winged Wonders exhibit this summer at the N.C. Arboretum in Asheville, North Carolina.

Walk through a greenhouse filled with fluttering butterflies and marvel at their delicate, iridescent wings as they flit about tiny fairy gardens and gnome homes made from natural materials or fish for nectar with their proboscis.

Meanwhile, the Arboretum’s signature Quilt Garden stars flower mosaics in butterfly patterns, and the Forest Meadow garden highlights butterfly-friendly plantings and special signage about pollinators.

Keep an eye out for the Arboretum’s latest garden art installation: a metal sculpture with a colorful kaleidoscope design depicting stages of the monarch butterfly life-cycle by artist Grace Cathey from nearby Waynesville, North Carolina.

The butterfly greenhouse runs through October.