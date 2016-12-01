Photo essay • December 2016

× 1 of 13 Expand Jon and Regina Phillips photo December 2016 Photo Essay Cades Cove. × 2 of 13 Expand Mary Meiners photo December 2016 Photo Essay House Mountain Ridge Trail, near Knoxville, Tenn. × 3 of 13 Expand Mark Roberts photo December 2016 Photo Essay Great horned owl Bays Mountain, Tenn. × 4 of 13 Expand Lynn Filtenborg photo December 2016 Photo Essay Cades Cove. × 5 of 13 Expand Jon and Regina Phillips photo December 2016 Photo Essay Winter under the stars at Spivey Falls. × 6 of 13 Expand Vonda B. Magill photo December 2016 Photo Essay Along Cades Cove. × 7 of 13 Expand Bonnie Waigand photo December 2016 Photo Essay In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park × 8 of 13 Expand Vonda B. Magill photo December 2016 Photo Essay Sun rays and snowy mountaintops × 9 of 13 Expand Terri Campbell photo December 2016 Photo Essay South Holston Mountain near Bristol, Tenn. × 10 of 13 Expand Gary Pinholster photo December 2016 Photo Essay January snow, Waynesville, N.C. × 11 of 13 Expand Greg W. Passmore photo December 2016 Photo Essay Nantahala River Falls with snow × 12 of 13 Expand Gary Pinholster photo December 2016 Photo Essay Maggie Valley, N.C. × 13 of 13 Expand Jon and Regina Phillips December 2016 Photo Essay On top of Round Bald, Roan Mountain, Tenn. Prev Next

’Tis the season for clean slates—from the pristine beauty of a fresh snowfall to the eternal promise of a new year. Our readers share their views of winter resolve.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers.

Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom.