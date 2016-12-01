Photo essay • December 2016

December 2016 Photo Essay

Jon and Regina Phillips photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Cades Cove.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Mary Meiners photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

House Mountain Ridge Trail, near Knoxville, Tenn.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Mark Roberts photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Great horned owl Bays Mountain, Tenn.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Lynn Filtenborg photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Cades Cove.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Jon and Regina Phillips photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Winter under the stars at Spivey Falls.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Vonda B. Magill photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Along Cades Cove.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Bonnie Waigand photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

December 2016 Photo Essay

Vonda B. Magill photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Sun rays and snowy mountaintops

December 2016 Photo Essay

Terri Campbell photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

South Holston Mountain near Bristol, Tenn.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Gary Pinholster photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

January snow, Waynesville, N.C.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Greg W. Passmore photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Nantahala River Falls with snow

December 2016 Photo Essay

Gary Pinholster photo

December 2016 Photo Essay

Maggie Valley, N.C.

December 2016 Photo Essay

Jon and Regina Phillips

December 2016 Photo Essay

On top of Round Bald, Roan Mountain, Tenn.

’Tis the season for clean slates—from the pristine beauty of a fresh snowfall to the eternal promise of a new year. Our readers share their views of winter resolve.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. 

Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving. 

