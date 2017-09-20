Photo essay • October 2017

1 of 8
Jon and Regina Phillips, J&G Photos
Daybreak
Sunrise at Cades Cove, Tennessee.
Joshua Bruni, Bruni Photography
Hello There
Piebald deer in Bays Mountain State Park, Tennessee.
Pam Williams
Four Feet In
Enjoying a mountain lake.
Greg Passmore
Autumn Amble
Upper Nantahala River in fall.
Joshua Moore
Grandfather Sunset
A sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain.
Joshua Moore
Up Early
Sunrise on Roan Mountain.
Cameron Goodson
Bear Crossing
A bear crosses a creek along the Roaring Fork Motor Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Anthony Toribio, toribiophoto.com
Max Patch
A sunset from Max Patch in the Pisgah National Forest.
Autumn lights up Southern Appalachia in a burst of color and activity. Our readers share their favorite scenes of this showstopping season.
