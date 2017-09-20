Photo essay • October 2017

× 1 of 8 Expand Jon and Regina Phillips, J&G Photos Daybreak Sunrise at Cades Cove, Tennessee. × 2 of 8 Expand Joshua Bruni, Bruni Photography Hello There Piebald deer in Bays Mountain State Park, Tennessee. × 3 of 8 Expand Pam Williams Four Feet In Enjoying a mountain lake. × 4 of 8 Expand Greg Passmore Autumn Amble Upper Nantahala River in fall. × 5 of 8 Expand Joshua Moore Grandfather Sunset A sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain. × 6 of 8 Expand Joshua Moore Up Early Sunrise on Roan Mountain. × 7 of 8 Expand Cameron Goodson Bear Crossing A bear crosses a creek along the Roaring Fork Motor Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. × 8 of 8 Expand Anthony Toribio, toribiophoto.com Max Patch A sunset from Max Patch in the Pisgah National Forest. Prev Next

Autumn lights up Southern Appalachia in a burst of color and activity. Our readers share their favorite scenes of this showstopping season.

