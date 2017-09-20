Photo essay • October 2017

Daybreak

Jon and Regina Phillips, J&G Photos

Sunrise at Cades Cove, Tennessee.

Hello There

Joshua Bruni, Bruni Photography

Piebald deer in Bays Mountain State Park, Tennessee.

Four Feet In

Pam Williams

Enjoying a mountain lake.

Autumn Amble

Greg Passmore

Upper Nantahala River in fall.

Grandfather Sunset

Joshua Moore

A sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain.

Up Early

Joshua Moore

Sunrise on Roan Mountain.

Bear Crossing

Cameron Goodson

A bear crosses a creek along the Roaring Fork Motor Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Max Patch

Anthony Toribio, toribiophoto.com

A sunset from Max Patch in the Pisgah National Forest.

Autumn lights up Southern Appalachia in a burst of color and activity. Our readers share their favorite scenes of this showstopping season.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. Email photos to editor@smliv.com, and include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com, facebook.com/smliv, and on Twitter and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving. 