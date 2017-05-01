Spring 2017 photo essay

1 of 11
Photo by Mark Roberts, Mark J Roberts Photography
Cades Cove butterfly
A tiger swallowtail butterfly on blossoms in Cade's Cove.
Photo by Terry Barns, tbarnesphotography.photoshelter.com
Early snow
Early snow in the North Carolina mountains.
Photo by Vonda B. Magill, Vee's Photography
Doe and fawn
Deer in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Photo by William Clanton, www.williamclantonphotography.com
Sunset
Sun set off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Craggy Gardens.
Photo by Scott Ramsey Photography, www.scottramsey.photography.
Blue Ridge Parkway at night
A night sky shot shows the beauty of the mountains at 6,000 feet along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Photo by Bonnie Waigand.
Gregg-Cable House Stove
An old stove sits in Gregg-Cable House in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Photo by Mark Roberts, Mark J Roberts Photography
Fall Branch Falls
Blossoms with Fall Branch Falls in the background.
Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com
Mouse Creek Falls
The rushing waterfall at Mouse Creek Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com
Flowers Bloom
Flowers bloom in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com
Cades Cove sunset
Purple sky in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com
Spring green
Spring will soon bring green to the Smokies.