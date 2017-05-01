Spring 2017 photo essay

Cades Cove butterfly

Photo by Mark Roberts, Mark J Roberts Photography

Cades Cove butterfly

A tiger swallowtail butterfly on blossoms in Cade's Cove.

Early snow

Photo by Terry Barns, tbarnesphotography.photoshelter.com

Early snow

Early snow in the North Carolina mountains.

Doe and fawn

Photo by Vonda B. Magill, Vee's Photography

Doe and fawn

Deer in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Sunset

Photo by William Clanton, www.williamclantonphotography.com

Sunset

Sun set off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Craggy Gardens.

Blue Ridge Parkway at night

Photo by Scott Ramsey Photography, www.scottramsey.photography.

Blue Ridge Parkway at night

A night sky shot shows the beauty of the mountains at 6,000 feet along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Gregg-Cable House Stove

Photo by Bonnie Waigand.

Gregg-Cable House Stove

An old stove sits in Gregg-Cable House in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Fall Branch Falls

Photo by Mark Roberts, Mark J Roberts Photography

Fall Branch Falls

Blossoms with Fall Branch Falls in the background.

Mouse Creek Falls

Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com

Mouse Creek Falls

The rushing waterfall at Mouse Creek Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Flowers Bloom

Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com

Flowers Bloom

Flowers bloom in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cades Cove sunset

Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com

Cades Cove sunset

Purple sky in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Spring green

Photo by Lee Mandrell, www.lemansstudios.com

Spring green

Spring will soon bring green to the Smokies.

