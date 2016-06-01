Photo essay • June 2016

× 1 of 10 Expand Mary Meiners Near Gatlinburg Secret location outside Gatlinburg facing Mount Le Conte × 2 of 10 Expand Vonda B. Magill Time flows by Dock on the Little Tennessee River × 3 of 10 Expand Terri Campbell Soco Falls Soco Falls, located between Cherokee and Maggie Valley near the GSMNP and Blue Ridge Parkway × 4 of 10 Expand Bill Hale Silent roar Roaring Fork Nature Trail in Gatlinburg, Tenn. × 5 of 10 Expand Bonnie Waigand TV secrets School house/church building used in the “Christy” TV series, Townsend, Tenn. × 6 of 10 Expand Gary Pinholster Pinholster's place Secret spot to catch a sunrise, GSMNP × 7 of 10 Expand Gary Pinholster Secret garden Secret location for rare wildflowers, GSMNP × 8 of 10 Expand Terri Campbell Butterflies converge Butterflies gather along Upper Tremont Road, GSMNP × 9 of 10 Expand Margie Metz Silent bald Max Patch, N.C. × 10 of 10 Expand Gregg Passmore Secret falls A small, often-overlooked waterfall in the park on the way to Tenn. Prev Next

Southern Appalachia sparkles with hidden treasure. Our readers share their views of secret spots and rare discoveries.

