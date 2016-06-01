Photo essay • June 2016

1 of 10
Mary Meiners
Near Gatlinburg
Secret location outside Gatlinburg facing Mount Le Conte
2 of 10
Vonda B. Magill
Time flows by
Dock on the Little Tennessee River
3 of 10
Terri Campbell
Soco Falls
Soco Falls, located between Cherokee and Maggie Valley near the GSMNP and Blue Ridge Parkway
4 of 10
Bill Hale
Silent roar
Roaring Fork Nature Trail in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
5 of 10
Bonnie Waigand
TV secrets
School house/church building used in the “Christy” TV series, Townsend, Tenn.
6 of 10
Gary Pinholster
Pinholster's place
Secret spot to catch a sunrise, GSMNP
7 of 10
Gary Pinholster
Secret garden
Secret location for rare wildflowers, GSMNP
8 of 10
Terri Campbell
Butterflies converge
Butterflies gather along Upper Tremont Road, GSMNP
9 of 10
Margie Metz
Silent bald
Max Patch, N.C.
10 of 10
Gregg Passmore
Secret falls
A small, often-overlooked waterfall in the park on the way to Tenn.
Southern Appalachia sparkles with hidden treasure. Our readers share their views of secret spots and rare discoveries.
