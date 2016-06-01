Photo essay • June 2016

×

1 of 10

Near Gatlinburg

Mary Meiners

Near Gatlinburg

Secret location outside Gatlinburg facing Mount Le Conte

×

2 of 10

Time flows by

Vonda B. Magill

Time flows by

Dock on the Little Tennessee River

×

3 of 10

Soco Falls

Terri Campbell

Soco Falls

Soco Falls, located between Cherokee and Maggie Valley near the GSMNP and Blue Ridge Parkway

×

4 of 10

Silent roar

Bill Hale

Silent roar

Roaring Fork Nature Trail in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

×

5 of 10

TV secrets

Bonnie Waigand

TV secrets

School house/church building used in the “Christy” TV series, Townsend, Tenn.

×

6 of 10

Pinholster's place

Gary Pinholster

Pinholster's place

Secret spot to catch a sunrise, GSMNP

×

7 of 10

Secret garden

Gary Pinholster

Secret garden

Secret location for rare wildflowers, GSMNP

×

8 of 10

Butterflies converge

Terri Campbell

Butterflies converge

Butterflies gather along Upper Tremont Road, GSMNP

×

9 of 10

Silent bald

Margie Metz

Silent bald

Max Patch, N.C.

×

10 of 10

Secret falls

Gregg Passmore

Secret falls

A small, often-overlooked waterfall in the park on the way to Tenn.

Southern Appalachia sparkles with hidden treasure. Our readers share their views of secret spots and rare discoveries.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com, facebook.com/smliv, and on Twitter and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving. 

Tags