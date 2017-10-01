Celebrate Cider in Henderson County

× Expand Ciderfest

Each fall brings another big, bountiful crop of tasty apples to the mountains. While the fruit can be found in many Western North Carolina communities, perhaps nowhere is it more celebrated than in Henderson County, on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. It produces 65 percent of all the apples grown in the state and ranks seventh among all American counties in turning out the fruit, according to ncapples.com.

Beyond all the apple pies, cobblers, cakes, and other treats, hard cider has found a place of prominence in the county. Three cideries have set up shop there, joining others in Asheville and around the region.

Each cidery has its own personality and products, but what they share is the use of local apples as often as possible.

They are all seeing steady growth in sales and interest. Cider makers say that many consumers follow a gluten-free diet, and cider is a good alternative to the area’s many craft beers.

The cider scene will be celebrated at the fifth annual CiderFest NC, October 7 at the Salvage Station along the French Broad River in Asheville.

Like cider itself, the event has greatly grown, said Cari Barcas, community engagement director with the WNC Green Building Council, which is again organizing and benefiting from the event.

“We are expecting to have close to 20 (cideries) this year,” she said. Many are from the mountains and others are coming from New York, Michigan, Californian, and Vermont, she said.

But for those who want to enjoy local cider, Henderson County is a good place to start.

Appalachian Ridge Artisan Ciders

Appalachian Ridge Artisan Ciders in Hendersonville was first on the scene. Part of St. Paul Mountain Vineyards, owner Alan Ward’s family has long grown apples and “we were looking at what we could do with them.”

“We didn’t want to make apple wine,” he said. Ward began seriously producing cider five years ago and focused on French-style Normandy cider, where he said the drink “really originated in the 14th century.” His cidery uses a blend of five to seven apple varieties to create Wallace brand ciders, which tastes much like Champagne. The cider is named for Ward’s cousin, cider maker Wayne Barnwell who has been making the beverage for more than 45 years.

The best place to find the cider is to visit the cidery, which is surrounded by apple trees on a 29-acre property outside Hendersonville. While the cider is bottled for sale, Ware avoids much distribution, preferring to sell it himself. Visitors can enjoy a glass or two in a century-old barn that has been converted into a cider house tasting room. Or head to the adjacent winery that also serves and sells in the drink.

525 Chestnut Gap Road, Hendersonville, N.C.

828.685.4002 • saintpaulmountainvineyards.com

Bold Rock Hard Cider

Bold Rock Hard Cider in Mills River, not far from Sierra Nevada craft brewery, is the biggest cidery in the mountains. Originally established in Virginia, owner John Washburn picked Henderson County for his expansion, which opened in November 2015 with both a production facility and a big tasting room. The cider it makes here is sold in both Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia and the Virginia cidery serves another five states.

Look for 12-ounce six packs in grocery stores and about anywhere craft beer is sold. Bold Rock ciders include Carolina Apple and India Pressed Apple. More are also available at the cidery.

Bold Rock has “made a lot of renovations to our taproom and our production facility. An outdoor stage has brought in a lot of visitors,” said Bailey Dalton, who manages the tasting room. Visitors can also see apples pressed into cider on Wednesdays, she said. Tours of the production area are offered on weekends. The Bold Rock food truck has “really good barbecue,” she said.

With its location off Interstate 26, “we are seeing people from all over the country,” she said. “And we have a good showing of locals.”

72 School House Road, Mills River, N.C.

828.595.9941 • boldrock.com

Flat Rock Ciderworks

Flat Rock Ciderworks has been making cider since 2013 at its production site near the historic village of Flat Rock. But its profile was greatly boosted by the opening of a taproom in downtown Hendersonville.

With a Main Street location, the tasting room has been drawing both area residents and tourists, said manager Hayden Hawkins. Founded and owned by Jim Sparks and Jim Revis, Flat Rock Ciderworks turns out such ciders as Wicked Peel and Blackberry Gold.

Their ciders are sold in take home growler bottles and in 750 milliliter bottles, he said. Look for their ciders around both Carolinas in grocery stores, beer and wine shops, and restaurants.

While the taproom does not sell food, there are many nearby restaurants, Hawkins said.

305 North Main St., Hendersonville, N.C.

828.692.2001 • flatrockciderworks.com

Cider Fest NC

Fans of hard cider will really enjoy the fifth annual CiderFest NC, 1-5 p.m. October 7 at the Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Dr. in Asheville. About 20 cideries are expected and admission includes unlimited samples for visitors ages 21 and older. Children are also welcome and the festival includes kid’s zone, music, and food. Tickets are $33 advance and $45 at the gate if any remain. Designated driver tickets are $15, and admission is free to ages 20 and younger. Limited-quantity Very Important Taster tickets are $50 with noon admission and on-site parking. Others will use shuttles running from nearby lots. The event is produced by the nonprofit Green Built Alliance. www.ciderfestnc.com