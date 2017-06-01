Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Celebrates 70

× Expand SHCG photo Southern Highlands Craft Guild

The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns to downtown Asheville, North Carolina’s, U.S. Cellular Center for its 70th anniversary.

The fair will fill the concourse and arena levels of the venue with makers exhibiting a variety of crafts ranging from contemporary to traditional in works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry.

This year the fair is moving from four days to three.

It runs July 21-22 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 23 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center, 87 Haywood Street Asheville, North Carolina.

General Admission is $8 and children younger than 12 are free.

It will also be held Oct. 20-22.

This year the Guild has partnered with several local interior designers, architects and builders from Western North Carolina to showcase how handcrafted works can be incorporated into your daily life.

Here are three vignettes for July.

“Rustic Elegance” / Living Room Featuring Anne Sherrill of Rusticks and Alan Platt of Platt Architecture with support from Guild member Matt Tommey.

“Transitional” / Dining Room Featuring Laura Sullivan of ID.ology with support from Guild member Brian Boggs.

“Contemporary” / Bed Room Featuring Tracey Kearnes of Alchemy Design Studio with support from Guild member Barbara Zaretsky.

southernhighlandguild.org.