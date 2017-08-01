Long Way ‘Round

× Expand Lynne Harty photo Acoustic Syndicate Acoustic Syndicate is (from left) Billy Cardine (dobro), Jay Sanders (bass), Steve McMurry (guitar/vocals), Fitz McMurry (drums/vocals) and Bryon McMurry (banjo/vocals).

It’s about blood being thicker than water.

“I take great pride in the harmony of the collective personality of the band for all these years,” said Steve McMurry. “We have steadfastly endeavored to maintain love and respect between us all—the thing is family, plain and simple.”

Lead singer/guitarist for Acoustic Syndicate, McMurry fronts one of the most beloved roots-rock acts in all of Southern Appalachia. Based out of Western North Carolina (Asheville/Fallston), the group is celebrating 25 years in 2017, a milestone as surreal as it is a testament to a fulfilling career of melodic magic that has echoed coast-to-coast.

“For me, it’s a pretty serious milestone,” McMurry noted. “I remember when The Grateful Dead hit their 25th year on the road. I wondered how long [we] could last. I’m still wondering. I’ve decided, in my infinite wisdom, that the old adage that ‘age is just a number’ may just contain some validity. I think our band keeps getting better with years.”

Straddling the lines between bluegrass, mountain music and rock-n-roll, Acoustic Syndicate is a result of their endless miles on the road, where they soaked in the sounds of the landscapes they passed through, the countless stages they took each night. It’s the crossroads of progress and tradition, one where there’s just as much respect for bluegrass and string music and there is the urge to stretch out a little bit, perhaps step across the lines of genres, eager to see just what “trouble” they could get into during the heat of a jam or the midst of inspiration in the studio.

“I’d like to say the importance of acoustic instruments in modern music is immeasurable,” McMurry said. “It kind of breaks the music down to its internal genetics, and those of us who chose to do the modern music on traditional acoustic instruments bring an element of defiance and history to the genre, as well as tradition.”

Reflecting on the last quarter-century performing and touring, McMurry can only shake his head in awe when thinking back on all the faces, places and spaces he inhabited with every performance. It all comes back to the beginning—whether young or old—where it is simply family, friends and strangers soon to become fast friends when instruments are picked up and plucked in hopes of making that “connection.”

“Hoppin’ into a bunch of whipper snappers is always a thrill,” McMurry said. “On the other hand, if I’m playing in a group of old friends, I’m filled with joy, pride, love, nostalgia and gratitude—it’s one of the finest rewards of having a long history in the world of acoustic music.”

When asked about the survival of string and traditional music in a modern world, McMurry casts aside any doubt when it comes to the fate of these sacred and time-honored sounds.

“Oh, I think we have a fine tradition and a devoted, vibrant community of folk who work tirelessly to preserve the traditional, as well as perpetuate the new. There’s an entire culture of folks endeavoring to do just that,” he said. “I firmly believe that this environment of music and culture will cultivate and inspire the next generation to keep moving to the future, while carefully carrying the past with respect and love of the music—that’s my hope.”