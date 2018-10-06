2nd Annual Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival!

Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the second Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival to the Asheville Outlets on Saturday, October 6 from noon-5 p.m., with VIP hour 11 a.m.- noon). While some of North Carolina’s most popular food trucks dish out fan favorites, craft ales and beers will be available for sale. There will also be music playing, lawn games to enjoy, and an artisan market where local artists will showcase their work. In addition to the food, beer, and fun, Food Truck Festivals of America is pleased to offer free admission to our first responders – police, fire and EMTs – during the 2018 festival season. “It’s the least we can do for all they do for us,” says Anne-Marie Aigner, founder of Food Truck Festivals of America. “We salute them!”

For those foodies that want a little more out of their festival experience, the VIP hour is for you VIP tickets are $25 in advance online, $30 at the gate, and entitle you to:

• Early access to the festival

• No lines!

• One free dessert from our designated VIP food truck

• Unlimited bottled water throughout the festival

• $1 off any craft beer throughout the festival

General admission tickets will be available for purchase in advance online for $5, or at the gate for $10. Children 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

First Responders will receive Free Admission at all festivals – from police, to fire, to EMTs – with a valid ID.