The 44th annual Mountain Heritage Day will be a combination old-fashioned mountain fair and showcase for Southern Appalachian music, arts, dance and song, with the atmosphere of a big family reunion. Visitors will find three stages of traditional old-time, gospel and bluegrass music and dance, with plenty of fiddles, banjos and clogging. Festival-goers are invited to join in workshops at the Circle Tent and participate in shape-note singing, one of the mountains’ sacred traditions. Admission and parking are free so bring your family and experience all that our rich heritage has to offer.
44th Annual Mountain Heritage Day
Ramsey Activity Center 92 Catamount Rd 92 Catamount Rd., Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723
Ramsey Activity Center 92 Catamount Rd 92 Catamount Rd., Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family