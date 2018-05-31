5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto

to Google Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00

Bosu's Wine Shop 139 Miller Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Join us for our weekly 5 for $5 wine tasting. The elegant Angelina Profetto (from Empire Wines) will be in the house pouring wine and charming us with tasting notes. In addition to five outstanding wines, you can feast on Chef Stacy's gourmet menu. Five outstanding featured wines. One delightful wine rep. A celebrated chef. So many gourmet flavors. You absolutely do not want to miss this event! Patio & front garden seating open, weather permitting. Drop in 5-9p. We'll save a seat for you!

Info
Bosu's Wine Shop 139 Miller Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786 View Map
Food & Drink
8284520120
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - 5 for $5 Wine Tasting with Angelina Profetto - 2018-05-31 17:00:00