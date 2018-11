Celebrate Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville on December 1, with a Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market and free festivities!

Jingle Market | 3 pm - 8 pm

Parade | 5 pm

Tree Lighting | Dusk

- Food Trucks, pictures with Santa by John Seibel Photography, Cookie Decorating, Dancing, Singing and more begins after the parade at City Hall and the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.