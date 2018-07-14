To honor the centennial of World War I, the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum will host a series of unique dining experiences throughout the summer and fall. The “Allied Dinner Series” features specialty-prepared cuisine and a brief presentation on an allied nation during World War I. The first of the dinner series will be Russia on July 14th followed by the United Kingdom on August 4th, France on September 22nd, and Italy on October 27th. The events will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel in Downtown Wytheville. Tickets can be purchased at www.edithbollingwilson.org/allied

Born and raised in Wytheville, Virginia, Edith Bolling Galt Wilson served as First Lady to President Woodrow Wilson from 1915-1921. During her role as First Lady, Mrs. Wilson made multiple contributions to the war effort by rationing goods, volunteering, and placing a flock of sheep on the White House lawn in an effort to alleviate groundskeepers for war-time duties. The wool, named “White House Wool”, was auctioned and raised nearly $100,000 for the American Red Cross war effort. Mrs. Wilson frequently travelled abroad with her husband, President Wilson, as he lobbied for world peace. She attended the Paris Peace Conferences with Wilson and other leaders of the Allied Nations.

The Allied Dinner Series is funded in part by a grant from the Virginia World War I and World War II Tourism Marketing Program. Additional promotional support is provided by The Virginia World War I and World War II Commemoration Commission, Downtown Wytheville, The Bolling Wilson Hotel, Graze on Main, and the Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum is located at 145 E. Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382, and is open to the public Tuesday - Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2. It currently has two exhibition on display on the Great War.