Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival

to Google Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00

Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitors Center 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville, Tennessee 38079

Join us for a fun family weekend at Historic Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee, to explore and look for Eagles!

There will be activities for the children & adults. Everyone will enjoy the live birds of prey programs brought to us by the Stokes' with Save our American raptors/Wings to Soar program, Bob Tarter with NHECM and his amazing and educational animal program, painting a ceramic eagle to take home, Eagle tours, photo and art contests (we love to have the kids submit their work), photography tours, slide show about the history of Reelfoot Lake & so much more.

Visit our website for a Schedule of Events & Lodging options.

Info
Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitors Center 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville, Tennessee 38079 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
731-253-2007
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Reelfoot Lake Eagle Festival - 2019-02-01 08:00:00