The Art of Travel: Pastel Paintings from the Estate of Elsie Dinsmore Popkin

Sep 1st – Oct 17th, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, September 7th from 6pm - 9pm

Please join Charlene Newsom, Ben Popkin, Spoon Popkin and Laird Popkin as we celebrate the mesmerizing work of Elsie Dinsmore Popkin (1937-2005).

Born in Reading, PA and educated at Cornell University, Elsie lived in Winston Salem, NC for the majority of her career. Elsie was an incredibly curious and ardent traveler. Armed with her pastel box and knowledge of several languages, she built connections with people and places around the world. Whether it’s a sea of flowers fluttering in the sunlight, or wind rippling the reflection of a boat on water, Popkin doesn’t try to persuade her audience to travel, but rather, transports them there herself through an impressive ability to convey her own zest for life.

This exhibition showcases works painted during Elsie Dinsmore Popkin’s extensive travels, including breathtaking scenes from Greece, Japan, Chile and Turkey, among other countries.