Audrey Laine | Jewelry Demo + Pop-Up

In celebration of American Craft Week, local metalsmith Audrey Laine Sawyer will be at Grovewood Gallery on October 5 and 6 from 11am-4pm selling her wares and demonstrating her process of piercing nature-inspired silhouettes on the face of her hand-fabricated hollow form jewelry. Audrey’s signature collection of shadowbox earrings, pendants, and rings will be available to purchase, as well as her jewelry that incorporates lost-wax castings of her own carvings and found objects, such as stag beetles and bird bones.

Audrey holds a bachelor's degree in studio art from Rollins College and is also a 2010 graduate of Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Program. She was juried into the prestigious Southern Highland Craft Guild in 2016.