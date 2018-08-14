Balance- Living Well with Multiple Sclerosis

BALANCE: An Educational Experience Addressing the Many Aspects of Living Well with MS

MS Views and News invites you to attend a free MS educational event in Asheville, NC!

(RSVP required to attend - Please see below)

Interactive Q&A to follow after the presentations!

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Guest Speaker #1:

Jeff Segal, NSCA-CPT, CSCS, CPTS

Certified Personal Trainer and MS Exercise Specialist

Will Discuss:

- Exercise and movement to improve strength and flexibility

- Heat intolerance: Management during exercise

- Specific exercises for specific issues

- Plus an inspiring talk focusing on living well with multiple sclerosis (MS) and what you can do today

35 min. presentation + 10 min. Q&A

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Guest Speaker #2:

Rebecca McGowan, PA

Physician Assistant at Asheville Neurology Specialists

Will Discuss:

- MS Symptom Management: Managing and addressing MS symptoms to improve your daily life

- MS Symptom Management Treatments: FDA approved and complementary therapies

35 min. presentation

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Special Guest Speaker #3:

James Patton, MD

Neurologist at Asheville Neurology Specialists

Will Discuss:

- An overview of multiple sclerosis (MS); increasing understanding for you and your care partner

- Understanding the impact of early treatment upon diagnosis

- Extending your healthcare team to meet all your needs

- Developing a team that works for your individualized needs

40 min. presentation

Plus a 25 minute interactive Q&A session with both Rebecca McGowan and Dr. James Patton.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Date: Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

5:39pm – Check-in

6:15pm – Program Begins

Complimentary Dinner

Location: Doubletree by Hilton- Asheville-Biltmore

115 Hendersonville Rd.

Asheville, NC 28803

---------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE Register (RSVP) Online at: www.events.msvn.org

If you do not have internet access, please call (786) 296-8777

Program limited to the MS Patient plus a max of (1) guest

No children permitted under the age of 16 unless this is a child that has MS

Support for this program was provided by: Sanofi Genzyme and Celgene

Exhibitors: Sanofi Genzyme and MS Views and News