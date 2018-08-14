Balance- Living Well with Multiple Sclerosis

BALANCE: An Educational Experience Addressing the Many Aspects of Living Well with MS
MS Views and News invites you to attend a free MS educational event in Asheville, NC!
(RSVP required to attend - Please see below)
Interactive Q&A to follow after the presentations!
Guest Speaker #1:
Jeff Segal, NSCA-CPT, CSCS, CPTS
Certified Personal Trainer and MS Exercise Specialist
Will Discuss:
- Exercise and movement to improve strength and flexibility
- Heat intolerance: Management during exercise
- Specific exercises for specific issues
- Plus an inspiring talk focusing on living well with multiple sclerosis (MS) and what you can do today
35 min. presentation + 10 min. Q&A
Guest Speaker #2:
Rebecca McGowan, PA
Physician Assistant at Asheville Neurology Specialists
Will Discuss:
- MS Symptom Management: Managing and addressing MS symptoms to improve your daily life
- MS Symptom Management Treatments: FDA approved and complementary therapies
35 min. presentation
Special Guest Speaker #3:
James Patton, MD
Neurologist at Asheville Neurology Specialists
Will Discuss:
- An overview of multiple sclerosis (MS); increasing understanding for you and your care partner
- Understanding the impact of early treatment upon diagnosis
- Extending your healthcare team to meet all your needs
- Developing a team that works for your individualized needs
40 min. presentation
Plus a 25 minute interactive Q&A session with both Rebecca McGowan and Dr. James Patton.
Date: Tuesday, August 14th, 2018
5:39pm – Check-in
6:15pm – Program Begins
Complimentary Dinner
Location: Doubletree by Hilton- Asheville-Biltmore
115 Hendersonville Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
PLEASE Register (RSVP) Online at: www.events.msvn.org
If you do not have internet access, please call (786) 296-8777
Program limited to the MS Patient plus a max of (1) guest
No children permitted under the age of 16 unless this is a child that has MS
Support for this program was provided by: Sanofi Genzyme and Celgene
Exhibitors: Sanofi Genzyme and MS Views and News