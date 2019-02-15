Brandy Clements: Chair Caning & Seat Weaving

Brandy Clements of Silver River Center for Chair Caning - the nation’s only fully dedicated chair caning school and museum - will be at Grovewood Gallery on February 15-17 from 11am-4pm demonstrating a variety of seat weaving techniques, including hand-woven chair caning (laced caning), Shaker tape weaving, Danish cord weaving, and more. This is a hands-on demonstration where visitors are encouraged to step up and learn a few weaving techniques. Bring a photo of your special chair and get advice on restorations, or just share your chair's story.