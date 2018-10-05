Come out and enjoy artisans and entertainment at the 9th Annual Cashiers Leaf Festival. Held each year as the leaves begin to change in this beautiful mountain village nestled at 3,487 feet in elevation, this free event has grown tremendously since its inception in 2009. Visitors will find unique handcrafted wood, pottery, jewelry and much more on display and available for purchase throughout the weekend. There will be plenty of food and drinks available in both parking lots behind the two stages of the park, which will be filled with live music throughout the weekend.