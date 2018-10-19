In its 71st year, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns to downtown Asheville’s U.S. Cellular Center. Filling both the concourse and arena levels of the venue, makers exhibit a variety of craft ranging from contemporary to traditional in works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry.

Friday through Saturday, 10:00 to 6:00pm + Sunday, 10:00 to 5:00pm

US Cellular Center, 87 Haywood Street | Downtown Asheville, NC

General Admission, $8.00 and Children under 12 free