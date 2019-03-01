CRC for ED Hosts the 12th Annual HEAL Conference

Ambrose West 312 Haywood Rd, Waynesville, North Carolina 28806

HEAL presents professional development and networking opportunities as well as education for the general public.

Our conference addresses disordered eating and eating disorders recovery by presenting experts from various sectors of the industry.

Awareness helps with prevention, treatment, and support and our hope is to reach many, with approachable education and (6) CEs. Take a look at this year’s schedule, speakers, and topics… and jump-in on early registration! Early registration discount applies if received by end of business, January 18, 2019.

Ambrose West 312 Haywood Rd, Waynesville, North Carolina 28806
