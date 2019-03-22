Creating Pysanky: Ukrainian Easter Eggs

On March 22 and 23 at Grovewood Gallery, Andrea Kulish will demonstrate the ancient Ukranian art of pysanky, a wax-resistant method of decorating Easter eggs. Each egg is designed as a wish, with symbols and colors intended to bring the person who receives it love, health, success or whatever attribute the artist selects. A first-generation Ukrainian-American, Kulish learned the intricate art of pysanky, which translates to “written eggs,” as a young girl. Now, she not only creates them, using unique folk-inspired designs, but she also teaches classes in the art.