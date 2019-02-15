Demo: Traditional Oil Painting with Bryan Koontz

Bryan Koontz, who was chosen to create the artwork for Biltmore’s 2018 Christmas wine labels, will be at Grovewood Gallery on February 15 and 16 from 11am-4pm demonstrating traditional oil painting techniques – working on a landscape, using photos to aid his memory, or painting en plein air (weather permitting).

Koontz is an Asheville native who can date his ancestry in Western North Carolina back to the late 1700s. His deep appreciation for the mountain culture, heritage, and scenery is evident in his artwork, which he paints in a realistic style similar to that of the mid to late 19th century American landscape painters. Employing traditional methods and archival materials, his aim is to produce works of art that will endure and be cherished for many generations.