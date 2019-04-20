Dillsboro Easter Hat Parade

Get your face painted, meet the Easter Bunny and more. Egg hunts begin on Webster Street, every half hour by age group beginning at 10:00 a.m. Come at 10:30 a.m. to make a hat (Dogwood Crafters on Webster Street) – or bring your own. The parade starts from Dillsboro Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. with antique cars from the Old Timers Model A Club lead the parade. Grab your hat and join in the fun during Dillsboro’s delightfully unpretentious annual Easter Hat Parade! Plenty of prizes are announced after the Parade. Ribbons are given for the Prettiest, Funniest, Largest, Smallest, Most Unusual, Most Easter-like, Best Smelling, Cutest, Most Outrageous, Best In Show and "Poofiest" hats among other unusual categories. There is even a ribbon awarded to the Best Animal in Show!