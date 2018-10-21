Follies by James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim

Western Carolina University Bardo Art Center 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723

Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas.

New York, 1971. There's a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it's directed by Dominic Cooke (The Comedy of Errors).

Tickets: $10-15

