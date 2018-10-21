Follies by James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas.

New York, 1971. There's a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it's directed by Dominic Cooke (The Comedy of Errors).

Tickets: $10-15