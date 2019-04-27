The 21st annual Greening Up the Mountains Festival celebrates the arrival of spring in the mountains, when the greening leaves work their way up the mountainsides in the Great Smokies. This free festival also celebrates the greening of the environment, with information about sustainable living and presentations by environmental groups. It is held on Main and Mill Streets in historic downtown Sylva and draws more than 10,000 visitors each year. This is a celebration of sustainability and traditional heritage crafts, and it includes fine arts and handmade craft demonstrations.

Three full music stages will feature local bands, children’s performances, and heritage dance, along with the annual Youth Talent Show and more. Children’s activities include a youth talent show, face painting, an inflatable slide, and more.