Grids & Gradients: The Visual Systems of Vernon Pratt

Western Carolina Fine Art Museum 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 2873

Drawn primarily from the collection of the WCU Fine Art Museum, this exhibition brings together a selection of recently-acquired paintings by Vernon Pratt, an artist who worked at the intersection of art and mathematics. Pratt took a systematic approach to his creative process, often exploring the rich array of possibilities within a given set of parameters.

The paintings on view focus on two of Pratt's characteristic elements—the grid and the gradient. Math activities for both college-age and middle-school students will be developed in conjunction with the exhibition to help illuminate the connections between art and math that permeate Pratt's work.

Western Carolina Fine Art Museum 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 2873
