High Country Quilt Show

High Country Quilt Guild Show comes to

Maggie Valley this October

High Country Quilt Guild’s 28th annual Quilt Show is being held this October in Maggie Valley NC. “Fireside Comfort” is the theme of this year’s event, which features a donation quilt by that name created with the help of all the guild members.

The show is held at the First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley, 3634 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC on Thursday Oct. 11, noon to 4 pm and Friday and Saturday Oct. 12-13 from 10 am to 4 pm. Entry is $3 and there is loads of free parking.

The event showcases about 100 quilts made by the members of the Guild ranging from the traditional to modern and from king-sized to wall hangings. Craft boutiques feature a variety of articles made by members for sale to visitors. Fall and Christmas articles are always favorites at the show, and the Bake Shop always sells out of yummy munchables. A feature of the show is the display of quilts created for the Guild’s special project “Quits for Heroes.” Every year, the Guild fashions at least 100 quilts that are sent to the USO for distribution to our wounded service men and women to keep them warm on the military flight back to the States.

https://highcountryquilters.wordpress.com