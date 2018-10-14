The Sixth Annual Highway 80 South Art Hop is a destination weekend tour of 20 Open Studios and Galleries along NC Highway 80 South in Yancey County, following the South Toe River on the Mount Mitchell Scenic Byway. Start your tour and pick up maps at One of a Kind Art Gallery, 573 Micaville Loop, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Come see Art Hop artists Kim and Pete McWhirter for their Broke Holler Micaville Music concert at OOAK Art Gallery, Thursday, Oct 11, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The Gallery will have a display of work from other participating Art Hop artists, as well.