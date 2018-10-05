Horace Farlowe (1933-2006) | Sculptures & Paintings from the 1970’s – 2000’s

Oct 5th – Nov 14th, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, October 5th, 6pm-9pm

Horace Farlowe (1933-2006) was a talented artist, activist and teacher whom held no less than 5 professorships over the course of his career. His sculptures, though often monumental in scale, have such an emotional quality to them that it would be impossible to deny his devotion to the craft. Farlowe’s sculptures can be viewed in the permanent collections of the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Mint Museum in Charlotte, the Greenville Museum of Art, and at university campuses throughout the United States.

This exhibition showcases sculptures, paintings and drawings from Farlowe’s career through the 1970’s until the early 2000’s.

“My first studies in art were in a school of architecture. This introduction to art was responsible for many years of research trying to create a sculpture that is a reflection of me and not an obvious influence by others. Now I find forms related to architecture and the space that architecture defines is of primary importance to me. As with all artists, I am constantly in search of a ‘new’ sculpture. For me change is necessary for growth in my work. This change can be instant or it can take place over a long period of time. It is not significant when we seek new directions, but it is important that we be aware that new directions are a must in art. The most essential advice anyone can give to an artist is to always ‘keep working.’” -Horace Farlowe (1933-2006)