Independence Day Fireworks Hike

This year, celebrate the Fourth of July with your family, friends, guests, and the Swannanoa Valley Museum on a 1.5-mile, moderate hike to the peak of Sunset Mountain. Here, Museum guests will enjoy an old-fashioned watermelon cutting, and then stay to watch the sun set and the fireworks explode over the town of Black Mountain. Hike leaders will share the history and vintage photographs of this most historic place over dinner. Bring a picnic, water, folding chairs, cameras, and flashlights. The Museum will provide watermelon and transport cargo to the summit.

Meet: Black Mountain Savings Bank, 200 East State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Difficulty Rating: Moderate, 1.5 mile each way

Meet Time: 6:00 PM

Estimated Return Time: 11:00 PM

Cost: $35 for members, $50 for nonmembers