Jackson County Green Energy Park Youth Arts Festival

A celebration of art, music, green energy and community fun for the entire family! Each year the Green Energy Park hosts dozens of organizations and regional artists who come to share their knowledge and the love of the arts to thousands of visitors. Attendees can enjoy face painting, jewelry making, throwing clay pots, painting with flip-flops, handprint painting, block printing and more. Come watch demonstrations of glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery, printing, gem cutting, torchworking and raku kiln firing. There will be live entertainment, good food and fun. All artists at the festival will enjoy helping children to create their own works of art. One of the highlights of the one-day festival is the Green Energy Park ‘Trash Dragon,’ a gargantuan costume created and built by local artists totally out of trash. Timm Muth, Director of the Green Energy Park, said, “It’s fun and educational when children can see something beautiful being created out of stuff that people throw away.”