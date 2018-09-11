Julie Buffalohead: You and I

Reception: Thursday, November 1 from 5-7PM

The exhibition features mixed media works by Julie Buffalohead, a contemporary artist whose enchanting depictions of animal and human figures investigate the complexities of relationships, both personal and cultural. You and I examines the feelings of both togetherness and separation that are expressed in the artist’s images.

Visitors of all ages, including artists, animal lovers, fairy tale enthusiasts, and those interested in Native American history and culture, will be drawn to Buffalohead’s powerful, dreamlike imagery where one reality encounters another.