LEAF Downtown celebrates communities, creativity, diversity and families in

the heart of downtown Asheville & showcases dynamic musical talent, immersive cultural arts

performances and local handcraft & culinary artists. LEAF Downtown will further the goals of

inclusivity, community partnership and economic vitality in the greater Asheville area, while

driving the greater LEAF Community Arts mission to connect cultures & create community

through music & arts. Visit theLEAF.org/downtown for more info on this inclusive, family-

friendly, FREE event!

4TH ANNUAL LEAF DOWNTOWN AVL LINEUP:

Maceo Parker, Grandmaster Flash

Wax Tailor (Solo & Special Guests)

Maggie Koerner, Victory Boyd, Free Planet Radio

LEAF Funk Mixtape Allstars, Tall Tall Trees, Supatight

Ben Phan & The Soul Symphony, I,Star, Brie Capone

King Garbage, Nex Millen, Hope Giffin, Red Leg Husky, Liz Teague Band

Blue Ridge Pride Drag Show, Unifire Theater, NU Paradigm

Voted by WNC as the #1 Nonprofit Serving the Arts, #1 Music Festival, #1 Camping Festival, #1

Kids Festival, #1 Music-Related Nonprofit & #1 Cultural Arts Event, LEAF Community Arts is a

non-profit organization in which all donations & festival proceeds support cultural arts education

programming locally & globally! Since 2004, LEAF Schools & Streets has served over 55,000

youth with programs in over 20 Western North Carolina locations. LEAF International features

cultural preservation programs in 10 countries worldwide. Your attendance at LEAF not only

provides you with an amazing weekend experience with friends and family, but provides a

platform for fostering the growth of our youth into creative leaders in their communities

worldwide. Join the movement @ theLEAF.org