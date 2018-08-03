LEAF Downtown celebrates communities, creativity, diversity and families in
the heart of downtown Asheville & showcases dynamic musical talent, immersive cultural arts
performances and local handcraft & culinary artists. LEAF Downtown will further the goals of
inclusivity, community partnership and economic vitality in the greater Asheville area, while
driving the greater LEAF Community Arts mission to connect cultures & create community
through music & arts. Visit theLEAF.org/downtown for more info on this inclusive, family-
friendly, FREE event!
4TH ANNUAL LEAF DOWNTOWN AVL LINEUP:
Maceo Parker, Grandmaster Flash
Wax Tailor (Solo & Special Guests)
Maggie Koerner, Victory Boyd, Free Planet Radio
LEAF Funk Mixtape Allstars, Tall Tall Trees, Supatight
Ben Phan & The Soul Symphony, I,Star, Brie Capone
King Garbage, Nex Millen, Hope Giffin, Red Leg Husky, Liz Teague Band
Blue Ridge Pride Drag Show, Unifire Theater, NU Paradigm
Voted by WNC as the #1 Nonprofit Serving the Arts, #1 Music Festival, #1 Camping Festival, #1
Kids Festival, #1 Music-Related Nonprofit & #1 Cultural Arts Event, LEAF Community Arts is a
non-profit organization in which all donations & festival proceeds support cultural arts education
programming locally & globally! Since 2004, LEAF Schools & Streets has served over 55,000
youth with programs in over 20 Western North Carolina locations. LEAF International features
cultural preservation programs in 10 countries worldwide. Your attendance at LEAF not only
provides you with an amazing weekend experience with friends and family, but provides a
platform for fostering the growth of our youth into creative leaders in their communities
worldwide. Join the movement @ theLEAF.org