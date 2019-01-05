New Still Life Oils by Bert Beirne

Please join Charlene Newsom as we celebrate Bert Beirne’s newest exhibition.

Bert Beirne has been painting still-lifes for nearly three decades and is considered one of the important painters of the genre living today. Since receiving her BFA from the University of Cincinnati, Beirne’s work is most often compared to the Dutch and Flemish masters of the early Seventeenth Century; painters such as Kalf & Heda.

Working with only natural light from a northern exposure and using multiple layers of translucent oil glazes, Bert Beirne is able to create works of great depth and astonishing realism. The process is a slow and patient one, resulting in pictures of remarkable clarity and arresting beauty.

This exhibition showcases work produced by Beirne over the past year. The successive layers of paint create rich colors with depth and luminosity.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 12-6pm

Saturday: 11-5pm

Sunday: 1-5pm

Monday: Closed