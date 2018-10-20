Open Studio Art Tour at Grovewood Village

Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

On Saturday, October 20, the resident artists at Grovewood Village will open up their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative process and view their most recent works. Tours are free and self-guided and take place from 11am - 4pm. Meet makers who work in a variety of media, and browse original works of art ranging from jewelry to pottery to sculpture.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
