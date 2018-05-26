Paint & Sip with Master Artist, Jo Ridge Kelley

Join local master artist, Jo Ridge Kelley, for a relaxing afternoon of colorful painting, wine sipping, laughter and creativity. $45 per person, reserved in advance, covers all materials and supplies necessary to craft your own masterpiece. No painting experience necessary; just curiosity and a willingness to try something fun and new. Saturday, May 26: 1-3:00pm. Call us at 828-452-0120 to reserve your seat.