Plein Air Festival

Artists are invited to take advantage of the beautiful High Country setting, set up their easels, and paint “en plein air.” This festival will culminate with a “Wet Paint Show & Sale” happening on the evening of July 14th at BRAHM, where awards will be announced. Join featured artists Kim Abernethy, Kevin Beck, Joe Miller, Dwight Rose, and Jeremy Sams as they paint beautiful Blowing Rock. Registration required for artist participation.