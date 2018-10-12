Plein Air Painting Demonstration with Shawn Krueger

Visitors to Grovewood Village will have the opportunity to meet Michigan-based artist Shawn Krueger who will be in the sculpture garden demonstrating plein air painting techniques and interacting with guests (weather permitting).

Krueger, a contemporary landscape painter, favors the American Arts & Crafts and Tonalism movements - both based on love and respect for nature, hand-craftsmanship, and good design. His work has garnered a number of awards over the years, and his paintings are in dozens of private and permanent collections throughout the country. Krueger was featured in the June 2018 issue of American Art Collector and was also recently juried into the highly reputable Roycroft Artisan Guild based in East Aurora, New York.