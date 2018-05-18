A votre Santé! Cin cin! Salud! Cheers! Join us for our pop-up sale. All Rosé wine 15% off. Rosé is made from a wide variety of grapes and can be found all around the globe. Compared to its red and white cousins, rosé still takes a lot of sass from wine enthusiasts. The biggest fallacy is that it is sweet porch-sippin' stuff...when in fact there is a whole world of dry, floral, fruit-forward, fresh and acidic rosé to explore. Ready to challenge your palate? Stop by 1-5:00p to sample a delicious staff favorite. We're pouring and you are invited!
Pop Up Sale (Rosé)
Bosu's Wine Shop 139 Miller Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Food & Drink