Pop Up Sale (Rosé)

A votre Santé! Cin cin! Salud! Cheers! Join us for our pop-up sale. All Rosé wine 15% off. Rosé is made from a wide variety of grapes and can be found all around the globe. Compared to its red and white cousins, rosé still takes a lot of sass from wine enthusiasts. The biggest fallacy is that it is sweet porch-sippin' stuff...when in fact there is a whole world of dry, floral, fruit-forward, fresh and acidic rosé to explore. Ready to challenge your palate? Stop by 1-5:00p to sample a delicious staff favorite. We're pouring and you are invited!