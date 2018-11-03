Seven Sisters Peaks Hike

The Seven Sisters peaks are a familiar sight from Lake Tomahawk in Black Mountain, NC. While the Seven Sisters span an expanse of only 3.5 miles, hiking up to and across the range is a strenuous, 9.5-mile distance. Along the way, hike leaders will share historical anecdotes about the peak’s nomenclature, social history, geography, and ecology. The hike has several panoramic views. This hike is recommended only for experienced hikers.

Difficulty: Strenuous, 9.5 miles; This will be a daylong hike across all seven peaks.