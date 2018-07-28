'Shine Pedalers Metric

Metric Century and Half Century offers a challenging ride through the rolling hills of Dawson County. This ride starts and finishes a the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. The ride includes light breakfast, themed SAG stops, rolling support, and lunch at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. Goody bags and t-shirts are guaranteed for riders that register before July 16, 2018. T'shirts are designed by Stand and Hammer, be sure to register by July 16th to guarantee your shirt.