Metric Century and Half Century offers a challenging ride through the rolling hills of Dawson County. This ride starts and finishes a the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. The ride includes light breakfast, themed SAG stops, rolling support, and lunch at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. Goody bags and t-shirts are guaranteed for riders that register before July 16, 2018. T'shirts are designed by Stand and Hammer, be sure to register by July 16th to guarantee your shirt.
'Shine Pedalers Metric
Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Georgia 30534
Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Georgia 30534 View Map
Fitness, Outdoor, Sports