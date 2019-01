This free annual event at Grovewood Gallery features local artist demonstrations, complimentary wine and treats, and a 10% discount on gallery merchandise. Featured makers include Pysanky artist Andrea Kulish and needle felter Karen Kennedy who will create decorative nests using locally dyed wool.

Demonstrating artists will have original works for sale. Discounts do not apply to demonstrators’ artwork, custom/special orders, or Lyman Whitaker Wind Sculptures.