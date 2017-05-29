Georgia eclipse events

From a special planetarium program to tailgating and commemorative wine glasses, Georgia has plenty of special events to make the eclipse even more fun.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

What: OutASight Total Solar Eclipse Festival

Where: Rabun County

Main Event: Eclipse viewing party in the open grassy fields of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School featuring live music, food and screens with live-stream discussions on the eclipse by NASA experts. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 admission, eclipse glasses included. The big day will be proceeded by an eclipse science talk at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Sunday, August 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Other weekend highlights: Special festivities in downtown Dillard and Clayton throughout the weekend, a three-day family fest at Andy’s Trout Farm, an Eclipse Golf Tournament at Sky Valley Country Club, an eclipse“pre-party” at Stonewall Creek Vineyards, and the Total Blackout Bash at River Falls at the Gorge. www.explorerabun.com

Dahlonega

What: Solar Eclipse Program

Where: Dahlonega

Main Event: University of North Georgia is hosting an eclipse program on their Dahlonega Campus at Coleman Planetarium on Sunday, August 20, from 1-5 p.m. The planetarium will project vivid images of the sun, there will be telescope viewings, and attendees will learn safe ways to view the eclipse. There will be multiple stations, activities and lectures. Free. www.ung.edu/planetarium/solar-eclipse-program.php

Hiawassee

What: Total Solar Eclipse – Tailgaiting Party

Where: Hiawassee

Main Event: Eclipse viewing at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds located on Lake Chatuge, featuring kids games, food and live music. 12-4 p.m. $5 per car load. www.georgiamountainfairgrounds.com

Tallulah Gorge State Park

What: Tallulah Gorge Total Solar Eclipse Festival

Where: Tallulah Gorge State Park

Main Event: Eclipse viewing throughout the park with live music, crafts, educational activities, stations with instruments to view the eclipse and experts on hand to answer questions. $5 for parking. gastateparks.org/info/247374?c=13025486

York

What: 12 Spies Vineyard Total Eclipse Viewing Party

Where: York

Main Event: Comfortable, pasture eclipse viewing with souvenir wine glasses, eclipse viewing glasses, box lunch and a bottle of 12 Spies wine. Begins at 11 a.m. Find 12 Spies Vineyards and Farms on Facebook and request a spot before the limited 150 spaces are filled. www.12spiesvineyards.com

Blairsville

What: Crossing Creeks Eclipse Party

Where: Blairsville

Main Event: Eclipse viewing party at Crossing Creeks RV Park including hamburgers, hotdogs and eclipse viewing glasses. From 12-4 p.m. www.crossingcreeksrvresort.com

Blairsville

What: Solar Eclipse Celebration at Paradise Hills

Where: Blairsville

Main Event: Eclipse viewing at Paradise Hills Resort and Spa featuring artisan pizzas, live music and wine. From 2-6 p.m. Free.

www.paradisehillsga.com

Toccoa

What: Totally Toccoa

Where: Toccoa

Main Event: Downtown Toccoa will be hosting an eclipse event that is sure to bring all the small town charm to celestial happening. Free. www.mainstreettoccoa.com/totally-toccoa--2017-solar-eclipse