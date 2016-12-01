Home Cooking for the Holidays

× Expand JBN Photo Home Cooking Stuffing made from salt rising bread.

’Tis the season for good cooking. Whether your holiday food traditions have been set in place for generations or every year starts as a blank menu, there’s always room at the table for one more special dish. An array of cookbooks hot off the presses celebrate the diversity of today’s mountain cuisine—from biscuits and beans to the Spanish-Appalachian flair of a renowned Asheville chef. From their kitchens to yours, the authors share a few favorites that would feel at home in any holiday spread.