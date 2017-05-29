North Carolina eclipse events

From waterslides in Franklin to a cultural experience in Cherokee and staff-guided viewing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina has plenty of options for viewing the eclipse.

Franklin

What: Solar Eclipse Block Party

Where: Franklin

Main Event: Eclipse festival in Downtown Franklin featuring live music, an 18-foot-tall waterslide and free eclipse viewing glasses. Free.

www.franklinnc.com

Highlands

What: Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Where: Highlands

Main Event: An afternoon in Kelsey Hutchinson Park with food, drinks, live music and great open views of the eclipse all day until 5 p.m. Free.

Other weekend highlights: Four talks on NASA history and astronomy throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, a Twlight 5K on Saturday evening, and outdoor yoga the morning of the eclipse. Additional eclipse viewing events held at Ravel Park Preserve and the Bascom Art Museum on Monday.

www.highlandseclipsefest.com.

Otto

What: 2017 Solar Eclipse at the Labyrinth Park

Where: Otto

Main Event: Beginning at 10 a.m. the park will hold pre-eclipse preparation involving an Eclipse Packet and discussion of the mental importance of the eclipse. After there will be a pot-luck and then time to fill out Eclipse Journals before the eclipse begins. Once the eclipse starts, there will be a group walk, timing steps in order to be in the center of stillness at the peak of the eclipse. Pre-registration required. www.mountainvalleycenter.com

Brevard

What: Eclipse Viewing on Brevard College campus

Where: Brevard

Main Event: Brevard College will open its campus to the public for eclipse viewing. Live music and viewing glasses will be provided. Free.

Other weekend highlights: Brevard Music Center will host a concert headlined by Lyle Lovett on Friday night and space-themed outdoors movies Saturday and Sunday night, with a ticketed event on eclipse day.

www.visitwaterfalls.com/plan-your-visit/totally-transylvania-2017-solar-eclipse/

Sapphire

What: The Eclipse at Gorges State Park

Where: Sapphire

Main event: Gorges State Park will allow the first 1,400 cars into the park to watch the eclipse, with live streaming of the Eclipse from Pisgha Astronomical Institute. Throughout the weekend the park will host eclipse and nature themed events including guided hikes by rangers, exhibitors, music, food trucks and more. Free.

www.ncparks.gov/gorges-state-park/events-and-programs/2017-total-solar-eclipse

Cashiers

What: Eclipse Festival

Where: Cashiers

Main Event: A day of festivities in The Village Green Commons in Cashiers featuring live music, food, local beer, eclipse talks by experts, solar telescope viewing and ice cream beginning at noon. Free.

Other weekend highlights: Groovin’ on the Green concert Friday night, Cashiers Designer Showcase the entire week proceeding the eclipse featuring showhouses and interrior design talks, and an Arts & Crafts Festival in Sapphire Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

www.villagegreencashiersnc.com/events/eclipse-fest.php

Sylva

What: Downtown Sylva Eclipse Festival

Where: Sylva

Main Event: Eclipse viewing festival at Bridge Park, Sylva, featuring demonstrations, food trucks, astronomy experts, and live music beginning at 11 a.m. Free.

Other weekend highlights:

• Live outdoor music in downtown Sylva both Friday and Saturday evenings.

• Space-themed movies throughout the weekend at Mad Batter Food and Film in downtown Sylva.

• Saturday night, August 19, Sylva will host Moonlight Madness where local businesses stay open late into the night offering special deals. At 9:30 that night, Jackson County Parks and Recreation Center will host a moonlight run.

• Sunday evening, August 20, Southwestern Community College will host solar eclipse educational panels in Myers Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

www.discoverjacksonnc.com/event/downtown-sylva-eclipse-festival/

Dillsboro

What: Eclipse Festivities

Where: Dillsboro

Main Event: Eclipse festivities in Dillsboro’s Monteith Park throughout the day with $2 parking and free shuttles to shops, restaurants, fair food and a recreation center for kids. Eclipse glasses available for a small donation.

Other weekend highlights: Arts and Crafts Festival in Dillsboro, Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

www.visitdillsboro.org/specialevents.html

Bryson City

What: Block Party

Where: Byson City

Main Event: The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Depot in downtown Bryson City is offering a block party for viewing the eclipse, featuring live music, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Other weekend events: The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad will offer an ‘Eclipse Train’ leaving Bryson City at 11:15 p.m. and arriving in Dillsboro to view the eclipse.

www.greatsmokies.com/2017eclipse.html

Bryson City

What: Eclipse Viewing Festivities

Where: Bryson City

Main Event: Swain County Event Park will host festivities including live music and food trucks, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 per car, includes eclipse glasses.

Other weekend highlights: Saturday, August 19, the Marianna Black Library in Bryson City will host a full-dome, planetarium experience throughout the day from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live outdoor music Saturday and Sunday nights, plus an outdoor movie Friday night, will be held at Riverfront Park in downtown Bryson City. Free.

www.greatsmokies.com/2017eclipse.html

Hayesville

What: The Great Eclipse Weekend at Walnut Hollow Ranch

Where: Hayesville

Main Event: Pulled pork lunch, eclipse glasses and eclipse viewing at Walnut Hollow Ranch RV Park at noon. Lunch is $16 per person.

Other weekend highlights: Eclipse Package offers a full weekend of activities beginning Friday, August 18, including cookouts and sightseeing. Prices vary depending on size of RV, but they begin at $139 for the weekend. Daily activities are available to the public for individual prices.

www.walnuthollowranch.com

What: Solar Eclipse Party

Where: Fontana Dam, NC

Main Event: Eclipse party at Fontana Village Resort and Marina featuring family activities, live music and barbeque. Book rooms or cabins starting at $119 per night. Rates only apply from August 18-22.

Other weekend highlights: Robbinsville High School is hosting a craft fair on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., live music Saturday and Sunday nights from 7 to 10 p.m., and an eclipse viewing on Monday.

www.fontanavillage.com/2017-solar-eclipse.html

Andrews

What: The Great American Eclipse Celebration in Andrews

Where: Andrews

Main Event: Andrews Brewing Company will host an eclipse celebration at Hall Park on First Street featuring food, live music, local beer and wine from noon to 7 p.m. Free. www.andrewsbrewing.com

What: Cherokee Cultural Eclipse Celebration

Where: Cherokee, NC

Main Event: The Cherokee Fairgrounds and the Museum of the Cherokee Indian will host cultural celebrations of the eclipse on Sunday and Monday, August 20-21. The Warriors of AniKituhwa will perform at the Cherokee Fairgrounds both days, accompanied by storytellers and craft demonstrators. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian will host programming as well as learning activities for children. Hours for both locations are 2 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug 21. $25 per person six years and older.

Other weekend highlights: On Saturday, August 19, Music on the River will extend its typical hours to provide free, live music from 3 to 9 p.m.

www.visitcherokeenc.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

What: Eclipse Viewings

Where: Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Main Event: The park will host informal, staff-guided eclipse viewing sites at Cades Cove and Oconaluftee. Free, but likely to be crowded. Nearly half of the park will be in the line of totality, and parts may be closed to avoid congestion. Clingmans Dome has an event but it is sold out. www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/2017-solar-eclipse.htm

Blue Ridge Parkway

What: Blue Ridge Parkway viewing in Haywood County

Where: Blue Ridge Parkway between Waynesville and Maggie Valley, NC

Main event: Only a small portion of Haywood County falls in the path of totality, namely stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway along the county’s southern border. Only some segments of the parkway are in totality, however, so know where you are going ahead of time. Most of the stretch from Looking Glass Rock Overlook to Cherokee will experience the full eclipse, including Waterrock Knob, Devil’s Courthouse and Richland Balsam Overlook. Get to the Parkway early to secure a parking spot, and prepare to be there most of the day.

Asheville

What: Partial eclipse viewing event

Where: Asheville, NC

Main Event: Asheville is not in the path of totality, but UNC-Asheville’s astronomy program in conjunction with the Asheville Museum of Science is planning a public viewing of the partial eclipse in Pack Square.

lookoutobservatory.unca.edu