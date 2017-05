South Carolina will get plenty of time in totality. But there's only one event that combines the S.C. mountains with the eclipse.

Long Creek

What: Solar Eclipse Fest

Where: Long Creek

Main event: Eclipse viewing party at Chattooga Belle Farm featuring live music, food, wine tastings, crafts and astronomy talks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $15 general admission. www.solareclipsefest2017.com

Other weekend highlights: camping is available on the premises Sunday and Monday nights, $10 per site.