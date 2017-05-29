Tennessee eclipse events

In Tennessee, you can watch the eclipse from a raft in the middle of the Ocoee River or chose from a host of family-friendly viewing options.

Reliance

What: Sun and Moon Fest

Where: Reliance

Main Event: Family-friendly eclipse viewing featuring story-telling and free eclipse viewing glasses beginning at noon. The festival begins Sunday night, August 20, at 7 p.m. with a bonfire, s’mores and star-gazing. Free.

Other weekend highlights: Savannah Oaks Winery in Delano will host an eclipse viewing party beginning at noon. Limited edition Eclipse Wine will be offered.

www.ocoeecountry.com

Vonore

What: Solar Eclipse Viewing

Where: Vonore

Main Event: Fort Loudoun State Historic Park will host an eclipse viewing with free viewing glasses and historical beliefs about the eclipse from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Free, although registration is recommended to ensure enough viewing glasses are prepared.

Other weekend highlights: Madisonville will host a Picnic in the Park eclipse viewing.

www.tnstateparks.com

Sweetwater

What: Eclipse Viewing Party

Where: Sweetwater

Main Event: Eclipse viewing in downtown Sweetwater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other weekend highlights: The town will be celebrating the event with food vendors, live music and festivities throughout the weekend. www.monroecountytourism.com/total-solar-eclipse/

Tellico Plains

What: Standing in the Shadow of the Moon

Where: Tellico Plains

Main Event: Eclipse viewing at the Charles Hall Museum and Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center with food, live music and astronomers describing the sky before and after the event. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Other weekend highlights: Saturday night, August 19, Starry Night in Tellico Plains, featuring live music, snacks, brochures and twelve telescopes. Bring lawn chairs, drinks and binoculars. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Free. www.monroecountytourism.com/total-solar-eclipse/

Caryville

What: Total Eclipse in the Park

Where: Caryville

Main Event: Cumberland Trail State Park will host an eclipse viewing featuring live music, ranger-led hikes, family-friendly programs and viewing glasses. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Register on the website: www.friendsofthecumberlandtrail.org/eclipse/

Other weekend highlights: There is a viewing at Black Mountain in Cumberland Trail State Park, but it is limited to 30 cars and is likely already booked.

Etowah

What: Hang Out in the Dark

Where: Etowah

Main Event: Bring a hammock or chair and watch the eclipse at Starr Mountain Outfitters at 2 p.m. There will be music, food and relaxation. Free. www.southeasttennessee.com/eclipse/

Niota

What: Niota Total Eclipse Festival

Where: Niota

Main Event: Viewing party with live music, local food vendors, viewing glasses and a speech from Michael Genest, a 37-year veteran of the US space program. Free. southeasttennessee.com/eclipse/

Ocoee

What: 2017 Total Eclipse Raft Trip

Where: Ocoee

Main event: Raft down the Middle Ocoee River during the eclipse. Rafts will stop at scenic points during the eclipse and viewing glasses will be provided. After the trip there will be food, live music, giveaways and overnight camping. Tickets are $70 per person. www.deals.adventuresunlimited.net/?wpsdeals=2017-total-eclipse-trip

Ducktown

What: Eclipse Viewing at the Hoist House

Where: Ducktown

Main Event: Ducktown will host an eclipse viewing at Ducktown Basin Museum from noon to 3 p.m. www.DucktownBasinMusuem.com