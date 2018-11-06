NC gets National Trail of Tears marker

Backpackers on the Appalachian Trail or paddlers on the Nantahala River can see a reminder of history and the tragic Trail of Tears as North Carolina gets its first National Historic Trail marker for the Trail of Tears at the Nantahala Outdoor Center in Swain County.

The marker was unveiled during a dedication ceremony last week.

Cherokee originally lived at a town on the banks of the Nantahala where kayakers now practice beneath the pedestrian bridge.

The U.S. government rounded up those residents, many of whom were forced to walk to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears during the Removal of 1838.

Many who began the forced march died along the way.

About 50 people, including Eastern Band of Cherokee members, officials with the National Park Service and the National Forests in North Carolina, volunteers from the North Carolina chapter of the National Trail of Tears, the Nantahala Hiking Club, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and other groups all came together to mark the momentous occasion, vowing to never forget the dark chapter in American history.

“We all love the majesty of these mountains, rich not only with beauty but with our culture, our story,” said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band. “Our story is a cautionary tale for our country, When the laws and treaties become just words on paper, when greed overpowers righteousness, you have what happened to our people 180 years ago. But we are people who refused to be destroyed.”